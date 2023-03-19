Elastos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121,922.59 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $23.19 million and $121,922.59 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366584 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.90 or 0.26644605 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.