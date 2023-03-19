ELIS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $282.32 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $282.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00032789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00203530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,094.39 or 0.99879736 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12592687 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $410.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

