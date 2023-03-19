Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

