Elrond 1-Day Volume Hits $22.13 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $44.09 or 0.00160627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $22.13 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000076 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,159,815 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,663 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
