Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Embraer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 2,454,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

