Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.
Embraer Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 2,454,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.