Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Lessened by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.
About Embraer
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
