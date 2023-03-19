Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Position Lessened by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 23.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 268.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Embraer

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERJ. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

See Also

