Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

EMR stock opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,450,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

