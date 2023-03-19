Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

ENTA stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

