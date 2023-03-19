Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

