Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.57 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market cap of $15.57 billion and approximately $574,442.86 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $183.17 or 0.00652128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 182.20292373 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $517,355.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

