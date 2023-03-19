Energi (NRG) One Day Volume Reaches $191,310.63

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and $191,310.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,656,146 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

