Energi Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $195,830.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,655,868 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.