Energy Vault (NRGV) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -3.25 Energy Vault Competitors $687.54 million $10.30 million 3.57

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.71% -18.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 70 460 987 51 2.65

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 219.97%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

