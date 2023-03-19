Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $38,716,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus by 80.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,749,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,861 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

