Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.50. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $266.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

