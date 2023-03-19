Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,282.15% -2,650.45% -195.64% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and AER Energy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.92 million 10.61 -$229.81 million ($3.66) -0.61 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

