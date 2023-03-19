ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

