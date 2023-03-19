Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,219,000 after buying an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

See Also

