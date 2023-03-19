Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.