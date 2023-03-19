Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (AA, AE, APH, FOLD, HBCP, HRTG, LNNGY, PFIS, RLJ, WABC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.