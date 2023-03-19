Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (AA, AE, APH, FOLD, HBCP, HRTG, LNNGY, PFIS, RLJ, WABC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

