Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (AA, AE, APH, FOLD, HBCP, HRTG, LNNGY, PFIS, RLJ, WABC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 19th:
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
