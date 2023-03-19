ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0105

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $120.26 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00205051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,551.58 or 0.99828270 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0103339 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $523.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.