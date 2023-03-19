Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 29.80 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.80 ($0.36) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 214 ($2.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra has a 1 year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 336 ($4.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.51. The firm has a market cap of £645.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.60) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

