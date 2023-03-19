Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $230.48 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $21.09 or 0.00075243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $230.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,035.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00300378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00549850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00485675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008810 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,999,559 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

