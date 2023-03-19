Ethereum (ETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.28 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,783.11 or 0.06360114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $218.21 billion and $9.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00023205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

