Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

CUYTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CUYTY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

