Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Lessened by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for 3.7% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.