Evercore ISI Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $6.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Price Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

