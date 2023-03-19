Evercore ISI Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $6.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Price Performance
LivePerson stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.