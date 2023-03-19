EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.30. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

