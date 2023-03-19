EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
EVI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $230.41 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.30. EVI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.
About EVI Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.