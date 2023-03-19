Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.41. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.06.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.