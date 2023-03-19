Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.44. 2,961,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $76.94.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

