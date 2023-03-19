Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:EE opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,948,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $7,252,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,014,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

