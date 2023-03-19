Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

