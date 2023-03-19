F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F.N.B. news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

