Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $654.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $711.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $664.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

