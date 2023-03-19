FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. 440,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

