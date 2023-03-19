Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,142 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Fastenal worth $154,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $53,751,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.14 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.