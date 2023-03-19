Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $421.05 million and approximately $173,856.19 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98524555 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $237,219.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

