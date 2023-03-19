Fetch.ai Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001559 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $347.30 million and approximately $104.90 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00063608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.