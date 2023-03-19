Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

