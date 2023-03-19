Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.28.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FLMNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.