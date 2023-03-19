Financial Consulate Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $608,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDW stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.26 and a one year high of $74.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
