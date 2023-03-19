Financial Consulate Inc. Has $504,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

