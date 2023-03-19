Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total value of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $180.13 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.