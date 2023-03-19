Financial Consulate Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

