Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 618,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.89 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

