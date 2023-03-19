Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

LRCX stock traded down $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,441. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $491.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $443.13. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.