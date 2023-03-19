Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $767,000 in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBEU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 118.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 701,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 380,937 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $37.12.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

