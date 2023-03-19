Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

