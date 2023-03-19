Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,801,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.