Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 61,474 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 352,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,485. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

