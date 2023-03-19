Financial Management Professionals Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,277,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,515. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $108.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

