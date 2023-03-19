First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

First Community Bankshares stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,408. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Insider Activity at First Community Bankshares

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

